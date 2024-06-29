Search for excavator operator at water project site enters second month in Maharashtra

Palghar, Jun 29 (PTI) A multi-agency search for an excavator operator buried under debris after a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra’s Palghar district entered its second month on Saturday, officials said.

Rakesh Yadav was trapped after the soil and a wall structure collapsed during work on a tunnel shaft at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, some 50 km from Mumbai, at around 9 pm on May 29.

The earth-moving equipment also remains buried at the site, where personnel from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies have mounted a massive search operation despite heavy rains, he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also visited the site, he said. The CM handed over compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the family of the missing operator.

An additional Rs 15 lakh will be provided through insurance. Yadav’s brother has been offered employment with the company executing the work, said Vivekanand Kadam of the Palghar district disaster cell.

“The deflation process is still underway, and the Army and NDRF will continue their work until they are asked to return,” he said.

Despite employing various methods and working around the clock, the agencies have been unable to locate either the operator or the excavator, he added.

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is an initiative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), envisioned to provide drinking water to the ever-increasing population in the MMR region, as per officials.

A treatment plant was set up and infrastructure was built to supply treated water. Under this scheme, 403 MLD (million litres per day) of water will be provided to areas under the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations, and nearby villages in and around Palghar district. PTI COR NR