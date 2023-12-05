Search for leopard in Delhi's Neb Sarai enters third day

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Forest Department officials on Tuesday said the leopard that was spotted in Neb Sarai last week has not been seen since Saturday evening but the department's team remain stationed in the area.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (South Division) Mandeep Mittal told PTI that the Forest Department teams combed the area but did not find anything.

"The leopard has not been seen since Saturday evening. We are expecting that it has gone back but our team is still there," he said.

"The cage that was set up is also there," he said.

According to a Delhi Police official, a joint team of the force, Forest Department, Western Avenue Resident Welfare Association (WARWA) and an NGO (Bail A Tail) conducted an hour-long search operation in the area in the afternoon but could not find the animal.

The leopard was spotted on Friday night and Saturday morning near a farmhouse.

"On Monday again, a thorough search operation was conducted in the area but the animal was not spotted. Exits were closed from three sides and only the one leading towards the jungle was left open. It is likely that the leopard has gone back into the jungles of Aravallis but we are still on alert," the police official said.

On Sunday, the Forest Department team conducted a search operation using drones but the leopard was not spotted anywhere, the official added. PTI ABU ALK DIV DIV