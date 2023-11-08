Search for missing Assam cop on

Aizawl, Nov 8 (PTI) A search is on for the Assam policeman who went missing while on election duty for the November 7 Mizoram assembly poll, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Sabin Nath, a 43-year-old constable in the 9th battalion of Assam Police, went missing on Sunday morning from Ngopa village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI.

He along with other security personnel were deployed for election duty in the village.

Saitual deputy commissioner Langura Tlau said that a commandant of the 9th battalion of Assam police arrived from Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

He said that Assam policemen deployed at Ngopa will leave for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to be deployed for assembly election in that state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly passed off peacefully on Tuesday. A total 80.43 per cent votes were cast, the election department said.

The final polling percentage will be ascertained after scrutiny, it said.

