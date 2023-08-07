Search for missing continues in Gaurikund

Rudraprayag, Aug 7 (PTI) Rescuers searched in different places on Monday for 20 people missing since a landslide triggered by a flashfloood swept away three shops near Gaurikund last week.

Separate search teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State DRF personnel looked for the missing with the help of drones in Dhari Devi, Khankara, Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastya Muni, Chandra Puri and Kund barrage areas on Monday, Rudraprayag district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Police and fire service personnel also conducted searches but none of the missing could be traced, he said.

The landslide had washed away three shops near Daat Puliya close to Gaurikund on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, leaving a total of 23 people missing.

Three bodies were recovered hours after the disaster struck. Twenty are still missing.

The shops were located close to a rainfed waterfall and 50 metres above a raging Mandakini river. PTI COR ALM CK