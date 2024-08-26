Search for missing gym trainer continues at dam in Thane's Shahapur

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) The search for a 29-year-old gym trainer from Kalyan at a dam in Thane district's Shahapur taluka entered its second day on Monday, an official said.

Vinayak Vaze was swept away after Musai dam near Khaire village overflowed on Sunday evening, the official said.

"A skilled swimmer, he was part of a group of 12 youngsters who were visiting a housing project on Shenve-Khaire road. They entered the dam for a swim after lunch. However, water levels rose swiftly due to heavy rains in the region. Despite an extensive search by a specialised team as well as police and fire brigade personnel, Vaze remains untraceable," the official said.

"The search operation was undertaken throughout Monday in the catchment areas of Khaire KT Musai dams. Vaze may be trapped in the rocks in the waterbody or could have been swept by strong current of the Sarangpuri river," he added. PTI COR BNM