Search is on for tiger that killed man in Malappuram: Forest department

Malappuram: Search operations for the tiger, which killed a rubber-tapping worker near Kalikavu here two days ago, continued on Saturday even as the feline's presence was not found in the area following the incident, the forest department said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nilambur South, Dhanik Lal said that the more than 50 camera traps and the thermal drone cameras deployed to search for the tiger have not found any sign of it in the area.

"However, the search operations will continue. We are using Google maps and geo-tagging the possible locations of the tiger's presence to set up the cameras to ensure maximum coverage of the area," he told a TV channel.

He further said that the thermal drone cameras covered a larger area a day ago, and now the adjoining places would be surveyed by them.

The DFO also said that there is thick undergrowth in some patches, which could serve as 'hideouts' for the tiger.

"To eliminate such hideouts, we will discuss it with the farmers' groups in the area and the panchayat, as everyone's help would be required to clear the thick undergrowth," he said.

He further said that the forest department will continue with the search operations till the tiger is found and captured.

Besides cameras and drones, the department has also deployed kumki elephants (trained captive tuskers) and three teams of 20 forest personnel, armed with tranquilisers and including veterinarians, to look for the tiger since Friday.

On Thursday, 45-year-old Gafoor was attacked and dragged into the forest by the tiger when he and a friend were going for rubber-tapping work.