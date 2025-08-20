Search on for 11 fishermen after three boats sink in sea off Amreli coast

Amreli (Gujarat), Aug 20 (PTI) At least 11 fishermen went missing while 17 others were rescued after three boats carrying them capsized in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Amreli district due to inclement weather, officials said on Wednesday.

A search and rescue operation has been launched by a Coast Guard vessel and two hovercrafts with the help of local fishermen following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, said Amreli district collector Vikalp Bhardwaj.

"Three boats with 28 fishermen on board capsized nearly 19 nautical miles off the coast of Jafrabad town in Amreli district due to rough weather," he said, adding 17 among them were rescued, while a search is on for 11 others.

A coast guard vessel and two hovercrafts, instead of aircraft, are conducting the search operation amid rough sea conditions and incessant rains, he said.

"As soon as the weather becomes suitable, Coast Guard aircraft will be deployed to locate the fishermen. We have asked other fishing boats of Amreli to immediately return to the shore, and 212 boats reached the shore today," said Bhardwaj.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed at Jafrabad.