Search on for mentally-challenged woman kidnapped by truck driver in Bhadrak

Bhadrak, Oct 3 (PTI) A massive search is underway for a mentally-challenged woman who was allegedly kidnapped by a truck driver from the roadside in Odisha's Bhadrak district, with the entire incident being caught on CCTV, police said on Friday.

The woman had taken shelter at the verandah of a shop near the police outpost at Charampa along NH 16 on Thursday night, as it was raining heavily, they said.

The passing truck driver picked her up, took her into his vehicle, and drove away.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, and the clips went viral, triggering widespread outrage.

Assistant SP of Bhadrak Abhisek Apurba Behera said a search is underway for the woman and the truck driver.

"We have also sought the help of the Truck Drivers' Association and the NHAI," he said. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM