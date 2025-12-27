Search on for missing boy in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) An extensive search operation is underway after a six-year-old boy went missing after leaving his house at Chittur here on Saturday, officials said on Saturday.

Personnel from the Police and Fire Force, along with a dog squad, have been deployed to trace Suhan, son of Muhammad Anas of Erumangod, Chittur.

According to the FIR, Suhan went outside while playing in the compound of his house at around 1 pm and did not return.

Chittur police said Suhan is a differently abled child who had gone out after a scuffle with his brother.

After registering a case, police launched a search with the assistance of a dog squad.

A pond located a short distance from the house was also searched with the help of Fire Force personnel, but the child could not be traced.

Police said neighbours are also taking part in the search operation.

Information has been passed on to other police stations about the missing child, officials added. PTI TBA TBA ROH