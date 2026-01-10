Search on for missing Ranchi siblings even after 9 days, bandh called in Dhurwa on Sunday

Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) A team of 40 police personnel are conducting searches across Jharkhand for two siblings who went missing from Ranchi nine days ago, officials said on Saturday.

The two siblings, aged 4 and 5, went to a grocery shop near their home to buy some food on January 2, but did not return.

"Along with locals, I searched for them in the area but could not find them anywhere. I lodged a missing complaint at the Dhurwa police station on January 3," said their father.

Demanding their safe return, locals have formed a committee, which called a bandh in Dhurwa on Sunday.

SP (Ranchi City) Paras Rana told PTI, "We are conducting searches across the state and in constant touch with the police in Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 40 police personnel has been constituted for this. We have received some new clues, and investigations are underway." "All efforts are being made to find the siblings," he added.

Rana said those arrested earlier in child trafficking cases in the last five years are also being interrogated for clues.