Search on for nine people who went missing during Sabarimala pilgrimage, says Kerala police

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) The Kerala police stated on Thursday that nine people have gone missing during the recently concluded two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage, and they have intensified their efforts to locate them.

The nine people went missing between November 15, 2023 and January 20. The incidents were reported from places including Pampa, Nilakkal, and Sannidhanam.

Pampa police have taken proactive measures to investigate the cases registered in connection with these disappearances, police added.

They said that under the direct orders of district police chief V Ajith, a thorough investigation is currently in progress.

The missing people comprise four from Tamil Nadu, one from Kozhikode in Kerala, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Karnataka and Telangana, they said. PTI TGB TGB SDP KH