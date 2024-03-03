Search on for three people missing on Panambur beach

Mangaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Three persons who were visiting the Panamboor beach on Sunday are reported to have gone missing and presumed to have been washed out into the sea.

Advertisment

They have been identified as Milan (20), Likhit (18) and Nagaraj (24).

All of them were working in different private companies in Mangaluru city.

Milan was a distributor of Meesho e-commerce company, Likhit was a student in the Rosa Mystica PU college in Kaikamba and Nagaraj was a supervisor in the MMR company in the Baikampady industrial area in Mangaluru.

According to the Panambur police, the incident took place at 6 pm on Sunday.

On receiving information, the police, along with the help of the local fishermen and other rescue workers, launched search operations. PTI CORR GMS ANE