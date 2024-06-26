Search operation in J-K's Reasi following suspicious movement

Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) A search operation is underway in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district following suspicious movement of armed persons, officials said on Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted in Kanda-Poni area where terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple on June 9.

The bus, ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others Some locals reported the suspected movement of three armed persons in Kanda area on Tuesday evening, prompting the Army, CRPF and police to launch the search operation, the officials said.