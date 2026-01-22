Search operation intensified amid fresh encounter in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Amid the ongoing anti-terror drive across Jammu ahead of Republic Day, security forces on Thursday re-established contact with terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after a four-day lull, officials said.

The operation in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in Chatroo belt was launched on Sunday, leading to a gunfight that left one paratrooper dead and seven other soldiers injured.

The terrorists fled deep inside the forest after several hours of gunfight on Sunday taking advantage of thick vegetation and challenging terrain. However, the forces continued their hunt and finally tracked them hiding in a wooden structure at Mali Dana top this morning, the officials said.

They said a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides continued for hours.

The firing has stopped and a search operation is underway when last reports were received, the officials said.

Earlier, a major terrorist hideout was unearthed near the scene of the first encounter on Monday while several individuals were picked up for questioning.

A group of three terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are believed to be trapped in the area, the officials said.

They said the police assisted by security forces conducted a thorough search operation in Sumah area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu after a village defence guard reported suspicious movement in the early hours of the day.

However, there was no trace of the suspected persons, the officials said.

Search operations were also carried out at dozens of places in Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Udhampur and Samba districts during the day, they said.

Security forces are on high alert across Jammu region in view of the Republic Day to ensure peaceful celebrations and thwart any attempt by the terrorists to disturb peace in the region.