National

Search operation launched after brief encounter in J&K's Poonch

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Representative image

Jammu: A search operation was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch border district following a brief encounter, officials on Friday said.

Acting on an information, the security forces undertook an operation in which there was an encounter with the terrorists in Dodi forest area on Thursday night, they said.

Following the brief encounter, a makeshift hideout was busted and some recoveries, including AK rifle, was made, the officials said.

A major search operation was launched to track down the militants in the area, they said.

Poonch encounter Jammu and Kashmir Poonch attack Poonch Indian Army
Subscribe