Search operation launched after report of suspicious movement in Rajouri

Jammu: Security forces on Monday launched a search operation after an ex-serviceman reported movement of two suspected individuals in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The retired soldier noticed the suspected persons, who were dressed in black, moving towards a hilltop while he was collecting fodder for his goats from a forest adjoining Gandeh village in the Sunderbani sector, they said.

A joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search operation after getting the information. They were later joined by army personnel.

The operation was continuing in the forest area when last reports were received but there was no trace of the suspected persons, the officials said.