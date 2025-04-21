Search operation launched by security forces following suspicious movement near Samba

Jammu, April 21 (PTI) Security forces on Monday launched a search operation following reports that three persons were seen moving suspiciously on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Some villagers saw the three people, who appeared to be outsiders, carrying bags and sitting near a field in Sandi village of the Purmandal belt, after which they informed the police.

In a swift action, security forces and police launched a search operation in the area after cordoning it off, the officials said.

Searches were underway when reports last came in from the area, they said and advised people to remain vigilant against any suspect activity around them. PTI AB RT RT