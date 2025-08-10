Search operation launched in J-K’s Kishtwar; 2 Hizbul terrorists believed to be trapped

Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) Intermittent exchange of firing rocked a forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir throughout the day on Sunday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation following intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, officials said.

The first contact with the terrorists was established around 6.30 am at Bhagna forest in Dool area when terrorists opened fire after noticing a search party of Rashtriya Rifles, the officials said.

They said the security forces retaliated and the gunfight between the two sides continued for quite some time before the terrorists fled deep into the forest.

Reinforcements from the Army, special operations group (SOG) of local police and CRPF rushed to the scene and the cordon around the suspected location of the terrorists was further strengthened to neutralize them, the officials said. The exchange of firing between the two sides happened two more times during the day but there was no report of any casualty, they said.

The officials said security forces had launched the operation in the forest area after getting specific information about the presence of Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, two local terrorists who are active in the district over the past eight years.

The two terrorists had earlier escaped an encounter with security forces in Hadal Gal forest in Cherji on July 20.

Earlier in the day, Army's White Knight Corps in an X post said the alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, have established contact with terrorists in the early hours on Sunday and exchanged gunfire.

The Army said the operation is under progress.