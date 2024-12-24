Search operation launched in J-K's Kishtwar following suspicious movement

Jammu: Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday following suspicious movement in the area, sources said.

Village Defence Guard (VDG) members reportedly fired a few shots after detecting suspicious movement in Kuntwara area of the district, they added.

Subsequently, security forces and police were mobilised, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched, the sources said.

The incident occurred in the same area where, on November 7, two VDG members were killed by terrorists.