Search operation launched in J-K's Kishtwar following suspicious movement

Security personnel keep vigil after Sanatan Dharam Sabha called for a complete bandh in protest against the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists on Thursday, in Kishtwar district of Jammu division, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Representative image

Jammu: Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday following suspicious movement in the area, sources said.

Village Defence Guard (VDG) members reportedly fired a few shots after detecting suspicious movement in Kuntwara area of the district, they added.

Subsequently, security forces and police were mobilised, and a cordon-and-search operation was launched, the sources said.

The incident occurred in the same area where, on November 7, two VDG members were killed by terrorists.

