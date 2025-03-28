After Kathua now search operation launched in J-K's Reasi district

Jammu: Security forces on Friday launched a search operation following reports of movement of suspected individuals in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said.

A joint team comprising police, Army, and CRPF began the operation in the forested area of Reasi this morning, they added.

Backed by surveillance equipment, the operation was underway to comb the dense terrain and track down any potential threats, the officials said.

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in located in Reasi district and the operation comes ahead of the forthcoming Navratri festival.