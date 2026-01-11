Search operation launched near International Border in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday launched a massive search operation after intelligence agencies picked up a satellite phone communication in Kanachak area near the International Border here, officials said.

The communication by suspected terrorists was traced to a Thuraya Satellite device, prompting a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army, the officials said.

Kanachak, located on the outskirts of Jammu, is just one kilometre from the International Border, and has earlier been used by terrorists as an infiltration route from across the border.

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is underway, the officials said.

Security forces have also intensified search and cordon operations across Jammu, including the high altitude areas, to track down and neutralise nearly three dozen terrorists who are believed to be operating in the region, they said.

Officials said the intensified operations are part of the steps taken by the security agencies to ensure peaceful celebrations during the upcoming Republic Day. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD