Search operation launched to track down terrorists in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday following a tipoff about the presence of a group of terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The joint search operation by police and the Army was launched in Pathi Nalla Khanerd area of Basantgarh, the officials said.

They said a few gunshots were heard as the forces moved deep inside the densely forested area to track down and neutralise the terrorists.

There was no report of any casualty, the officials said and added that a hunt for the terrorists was underway.

In April, a village defence guard was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Dudu area of Basantgarh.