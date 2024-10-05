Search operation resumes to trace 2 foreign mountaineers stranded in Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Oct 5 (PTI) Search operations resumed on Saturday to trace two mountaineers from the US and the UK stranded at Chaukhamba III in Chamoli district. A team of SDRF mountaineers reached Jyotirmath (Joshimath) to assist in the rescue effort.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told PTI that one more rescue team will also be flown in.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters tasked to trace the two women on Friday returned empty-handed after a daylong operation.

Michelle Theresa Dvorak of the USA and Fav Jane Manners of the United Kingdom have been stranded at an altitude of over 6,000 metres at Chaukhamba III since Thursday.

Tiwari had on Friday sought help from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Dvorak and Manners were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the India Mountaineering Foundation.

According to the state emergency operation centre in Dehradun, the two got stranded after their logistical and technical equipment fell when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on the way to Chaukhamba III, located at 6,995 metres. PTI COR ALM IJT