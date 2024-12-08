Search operation underway after villagers report suspicious movement in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu: A massive search operation is underway in Kandi area near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after local villagers reported suspicious movement, officials said on Sunday.

The joint search operation by police, Army and CRPF was launched in several forward villages of Hiranagar sector late Saturday night, the officials said.

“We got information about movement of some three to four suspected persons and responded immediately by mobilising the available resources. The area was also kept under aerial surveillance,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shobit Saxena said.

He said the operation is underway but there was no trace of the suspected persons so far.