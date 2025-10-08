Search operation underway in J-K's Anantnag to track down terrorists

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Security forces launched a massive search operation in the forests of Kokernag area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir to track down terrorists, officials said here on Wednesday.

The search operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area of Kokernag as following inputs that a group to terrorists was hiding there, the officials said.

Ahlan Gadole has become the new hotspot of terrorism in Kashmir as the area witnessed two major encounters in August last year and September 2023.

While two soldiers and a civilian were killed in a fierce gun battle with terrorists last year, four security forces personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, laid down their lives while tracking down the ultras in the dense forests.

The search operation was going on till last reports came in, the officials said.