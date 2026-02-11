Search operation underway in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation following information about suspicious movement of three persons in a remote area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The cordon and search operation was launched in Katasoo and Donadi in Thathri area by a joint party of special operations group (SOG) and troops of Rashtriya Rifles this morning, the officials said.

They said the search operation is underway but so far there was no contact with the suspected persons who were seen moving in the area before dawn. PTI TAS DV DV