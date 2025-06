Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Security forces on Monday launched a search operation near a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after suspicious movement was detected, officials said.

The operation was launched after a civilian spotted three suspected persons in Saladhi area of Hiranagar, they said.

A joint operation team is engaged in the search, and vigilance has been intensified in the area and along the highway, they added.