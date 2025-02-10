Search operation underway in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation at nearly a dozen places in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The search operations in parts of Mendhar, Surankote and Gursai areas were initiated following information about suspicious movement, the officials said.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police along with the CRPF cordoned off lower Chanan, Sair, Sanai forest, Chiti Bhati and Fazalabad in Surankote, Darai forest and adjoining areas in Mendhar, and Khokhar Mohalla, Kandi and Galhutta in Gursai.

The search operations were underway when last reports were received.