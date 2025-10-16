Search operation underway in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Security forces launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday after receiving information about suspicious movement in the area, officials said.

The operation was launched after locals reported some suspected persons entering a house in Kirchi village of Latti-Dudu area and fleeing with some cash.

The forces are on high alert and have urged people to share any details about suspicious movements in their areas.

Terrorists have been active for past several months in Dudu-Basantgarh area. PTI AB AB DV DV