Exchange of fire with suspected terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar; search on

Security personnel keep vigil after Sanatan Dharam Sabha called for a complete bandh in protest against the killing of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists on Thursday, in Kishtwar district of Jammu division, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Jammu: Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, officials said.

The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said.

"Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it added.

According to reports, two to three terrorists are hiding in the area.

