Search operations in landslides-hit Wayanad region to resume on Sunday

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) The search operation to find those who are still missing in the aftermath of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad district on July 30, will resume on Sunday.

Survivors of the landslides and kin of the victims would also be part of the search operations.

The search operations took a break on Friday afternoon as the area was handed over to the SPG in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of the northern hilly district of Kerala.

The state cabinet sub-committee on Saturday informed that the search operations will resume at 8 am on Sunday.

The local representatives, volunteers and those in the camps, who wish to join the search operations, need to register before 9 am on Sunday, the government said in a release.

It also said the downstream area of the Chaliyar river will be combed by the Army.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the Central government will "spare no effort" in helping Kerala in relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as "nature displaying its furious form." The Prime Minister, who arrived in the hill district by helicopter from Kannur airport, conducted an aerial survey, walked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a first-hand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides, visited one of the relief camps and interacted with survivors, including two children who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

According to the state government, the landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing.

The relatives and survivors from the relief camps along with locals are included in the search team to assist the rescue workers in identifying the places, The government has arranged excavators and other equipment along with hundreds of rescue workers to take part in the operation.

The search operations in the disaster-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas are held in six zones.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the relatives are being made part of the search operations as a "last ditch effort" to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted. PTI RRT RRT SS