Search operations intensify across prisons in Karnataka to curb contraband

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) Karnataka DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar on Friday said search operations against contraband inside prisons across the state have been intensified, leading to a number of seizures.

In the last 36 hours, mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered following search operations inside prisons, including Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and Shivamogga.

"Our search operations against contraband items inside the prison premises continues all across the state. In the last 36 hours, 10 mobile phones, four SIM cards at Kalaburagi, six phones at Mangaluru, four phones at Ballari, three phones and four SIM cards seized at Shivamogga prisons. This drive will continue," he said in a post on 'X'.

The 1994-batch IPS officer, Kumar, was promoted to the rank of Director General of Police and posted as DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services recently.

Ever since he has taken over as DGP Prisons, Kumar has intensified search operations against contraband items inside prisons across the state and made several seizures, including narcotics substances, knives and other items.