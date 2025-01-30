Search operations launched at different places in J-K’s Poonch, Doda

Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday launched cordon and search operations following inputs about suspicious movement at different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Doda districts, police officials said.

The search operations are underway at Jadan Wali Gali, Sani Gali Mohalla, Nadan Wala in Gursai-Harni belt, Dharana Behir Rakh in Mendhar, Fazalabad Nar in Surankote and Chakrara Phatta in Mandi areas of Poonch and Dorhu, Basti and adjoining forest area in Bhaderwah area of Doda, the officials said.

They said police teams assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the operations, which were launched between 9.40 am and 10.45 am after the police received information about suspicious movement of unidentified persons, believed to be terrorists.

There was no contact with the suspiciously moving persons so far, the officials said. PTI COR TAS TAS DV DV