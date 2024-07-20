Search operations on to find 3 missing people in landslide-hit area in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Rescue operations continued on Saturday in Shirur village in Karnataka to locate three people, including a lorry driver from Kerala, who went missing following a massive landslide earlier this week.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the landslide site on Sunday to review the search operations.

Seven bodies have been recovered so far since the incident on July 16, police said.

Equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors are being employed to help with the rescue efforts, they said, adding heavy rains are hampering the search operations.

"Rescue and search operations have resumed again today. We are doing everything possible to trace those reported to be missing. All agencies are doing their best. We have recovered seven bodies so far and unfortunately, three more are reported to be missing, including the lorry driver from Kerala.

Our entire administration is at the spot, helicopters were also arranged, Navy is also coordinating the operation," Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M told PTI.

Asked about the missing lorry driver from Kerala, he said, "We are trying to trace the lorry. Even though (as per family's claim) GPS (global positioning system) location of the lorry was tracked to the area where the landslide occurred, we have not been able to trace the lorry yet. When the incident occurred, the entire hill collapsed on the road. We are trying all possible things to locate the vehicle." Heavy rains are hampering our search operations, he added.

Vehicular traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide. PTI AMP AMP ROH