Search operations to track down terrorists underway in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar: The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Thursday as security forces continued search operations to track down terrorists who had briefly engaged in a firefight last night.

There has been no fresh firefight but search operations are still in progress, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hadigam village on Wednesday night after the law enforcement agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Further details are awaited.