Search operations underway in five areas of Jammu Kashmir's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday launched search operations in five areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The operations are part of enhanced security measures aimed at maintaining high vigilance in the border district, they said.

The search operations were conducted by joint teams of the Special Operations Group (SoG) of the police and units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The areas where these operations were conducted include hinterland and border areas such as Behramgalla-Chatran Sailan, Kala Jhoola, and Nakka Nar forest in Gursai Mastandara Jabri and Chajala-Seagi areas of Mankote.