Search operations underway in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Security forces on Monday launched a search operation at multiple places near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

Acting on inputs about suspicious movement, Special operations group of local police and troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly cordoned off Phamarnar, Kiker Morh, Jabdan Gali and Harni in Gursai and Brella and Kasbalari in Mendhar and Bafliaz forest in Surankote, the officials said.

The search operation was underway when last reports were received, they said.

Security forces have intensified anti-terrorist operations across Jammu region over the past few weeks to neutralise terrorists, who have managed to sneak into this side from across the border last year and are believed to be hiding in the dense forests in higher reaches.