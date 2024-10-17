Search operations underway in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri; Army officer visits Doda

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down terrorists at different places in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The officials said police and army launched a joint search operation at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area of Poonch district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of some terrorists.

Security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief firing, they said.

Reinforcements were rushed and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning.

Advertisment

In nearby Rajouri district, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kundan and adjoining villages in Shadra Sharief area following information about movement of three suspected terrorists in the early hours of Thursday.

The search operation was on when last reports were received but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, they said.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva visited Doda and reviewed security situation and operational preparedness in the hilly district which was rocked by several terror incidents in the recent past.

Advertisment

Lt Gen Sachdeva along with General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta visited Sohanda in Doda sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness, the White-Knight Corps wrote on X.

“GOC appreciated the unwavering commitment and dedication of all ranks towards maintaining peace and security in the region,” the army said. PTI COR/TAS TAS DV DV