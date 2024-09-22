Search ops by security forces lead to exchange of fire with militants in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Sep 22 (PTI) A joint search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district led to an exchange of fire with terrorists on Sunday evening, police said.

A police spokesperson said the search operation was launched near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village in the Chatroo belt.

During the operation, firing occurred from both sides after security forces established contact with the terrorists, she said.

On Saturday evening, a brief encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Chatroo forest following information about the presence of terrorists, she said.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is continuing for the third consecutive day in the Chassana area of the Reasi district where terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunfight on Friday evening. PTI AB AB NSD NSD