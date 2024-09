Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) A search operation by the security forces on Friday night led to a brief exchange of fire with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

On receiving specific intelligence inputs, an operation was launched around 1 pm on Friday, officials said.

Contact has been established in the Shikari area under the Chassana Police station, and a brief exchange of fire took place, they said.