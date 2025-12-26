Search ops launched across Jammu region ahead of New Year

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Security forces have launched search and verification operations in Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu, ahead of the new year to maintain heightened security, officials said.

The operations are aimed at sensitising hinterland areas, upper reaches, and border belts to keep troops on high alert, they said.

In Kishtwar district, the army has intensified search operations in the Chatroo area and adjoining villages of Chas, Dhar and Horna, following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

The region has been placed under a strict cordon with additional deployments to detect any suspicious movement, they said.

In Kathua district, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in coordination with the police, conducted searches deep in Hande Chak village of Marheen tehsil, officials said.

BSF troops in coordination with Punjab Police made searches in Paharipur village in Pathankot district to reinforce security along the inter-state border, they said.

In Samba district along the Indo-Pakistan International Border, police launched a mass verification drive amid terror threat alerts, they said.

Migrant workers were subjected to verification of identity documents and mobile phones to prevent their misuse, officials said.

Security has been tightened along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, particularly in Ramban district, where the army, CRPF and J&K Police undertook vehicle checks, they added.

The security measures will continue in the coming days, officials said.