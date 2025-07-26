Search ops launched at Rajasthan CMO, Jaipur airport following e-mail bomb threat

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Security agencies launched an extensive search operation at the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office and Jaipur International Airport on Saturday following a bomb threat received via email, officials said.

The threat mail, sent to the official email ID of Jaipur airport, warned that both the places would be blown up within one to two hours, prompting immediate action from security forces.

"The anti-bomb squad, police, fire brigade and civil defence teams were swiftly deployed at both the Chief Minister's Office and the airport. Additional police personnel were rushed to the state secretariat to strengthen security," a senior police officer said.

Bomb detection and disposal squads carried out a room-to-room search at the Chief Minister's Office while parallel operations continued at the airport. No suspicious object was recovered from either location.

Saturday being a government holiday, only a limited number of officers and staff were present at the Chief Minister's Office. They were immediately evacuated.

Search operations lasted for over an hour at both the premises, and efforts are being made to trace the origin of the threat email, police said. PTI AG RUK RUK RUK