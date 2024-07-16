Search ops launched following suspected movement in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, July 16 (PTI) The security forces launched a joint search operation following suspected movement of two persons in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The troops are already on high alert along the border line and hinterland in the border district, they said.

Acting swiftly on information about spotting suspicious movement of two persons near Betaar river, the army and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched a search operation, the officials said.

The soldiers also questioned one person roaming in the area, they said. PTI AB AS AS