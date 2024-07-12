Search ops launched in Jammu following suspicious movement, alert sounded

Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) Security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu district on Friday after information was received about suspicious movement in the area, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that three persons dressed in uniform carrying weapons asked them for water and to make a call from their mobile.

The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas.

A joint search operation was launched by the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab river in the Akhnoor border belt this morning after some people informed the police about the suspicious movement of three armed persons in the area, the officials said.

The security forces have scanned agricultural fields, villages and adjoining scattered habitation, they said.

The area has been put under cordon and the operation is underway.

Eyewitness Ravi Kumar, who was sleeping outside the house, woke up in the middle of the night by the presence of three armed persons with faces covered.

"One of them came to me and asked for water. I told him that I will get it for him. He also asked me for making a call through his mobile phone. I politely declined by saying that I don't have one. They later left from the spot," Kumar told reporters here.

He immediately rushed to his house and called Naib Sarpanch Vinod Sharma and narrated whole incident.

Sharma said that he received a call from Kumar, who narrated whole incident. "I immediately called station house officer (SHO) and army officer. They immediately rushed to the spot and launched search operation," he said.

Keeping in view the threat perception, alert has been sounded in Jammu.

The checking of vehicles and frisking of people have been intensified tonight, the officials said. PTI AB AS AS