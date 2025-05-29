Search, rescue operations for missing Indore couple affected due to heavy rainfall

Shillong, May 29 (PTI) The search and rescue operations launched for a couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore who went missing in the scenic Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills last week were affected on Thursday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, police said.

The couple - Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam - arrived from Indore in Madhya Pradesh at Mawlakhiat village on May 22.

"Due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the area, the search and rescue operation launched to find the missing couple was affected today. The safety of the search and rescue personnel was also taken into account due to incessant rainfall and low visibility," a senior police officer told PTI.

He said the State Disaster Response Force team engaged in the search operations was diverted to an SOS call from a tourist who was stranded in a landslide at Dewlieh village, on the way to Kongthong.

"The search operations have been called off for the day today and the search will continue tomorrow," he said, adding that tomorrow's search operations may also be affected due to a scheduled bad weather condition warning issued by the IMD.

The IMD has issued a red alert warning for May 29 and 30 all over Meghalaya and had especially warned people of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The couple arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter. They parked their scooter and trekked 3000 plus steps down the gorge to visit the famous living rootbridges at Nongriat village under Sohra police station where they stayed for the night and left the homestay the following morning.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra following which the police were informed and by Sunday the initial search operation was planned with the help of the local villagers, the police said.

Madhya Pradesh MPs - Shankar Lalwani and Sumer Singh Solanki - arrived here and held meetings with Director General of Police I Nongrang and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on the search and rescue operations.

Lalwani told PTI, "We are being informed of the rescue operations and are convinced that the Meghalaya government is doing its best to find the missing couple." Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who is touring West Garo Hills district is monitoring the search and rescue operations daily.

Three teams deployed from 9 am till sunset in Nongriat area, Mawsahew area, and Weisawdong area, the police said, adding that the search will be extended to the gorges along the Shillong-Sohra road.

Earlier this year a Hungarian tourist went missing soon after he started his trek to the living roots bridge and he was found dead 12 days later.

While the police have ruled out any foul play in his death, medical reports indicated he died due to a fall.

The state government had also issued an advisory for tourists to engage a guide during their outdoor venture to ensure their safety. PTI JOP RG