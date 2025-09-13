Search to trace suspected terrorists underway in J-K's Doda

Doda/Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) Security forces have launched a search operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district following information about the movement of three suspected terrorists there, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, said the operation was launched in the Bhallara area of Thathri on Friday evening and was continuing.

Officials said police, assisted by the Army, cordoned off a vast area of the village and adjoining forests, but there has been no contact with the suspected terrorists so far.

The situation in Doda remained tense following AAP state president and local MLA Meraj Malik's detention under the stringent Public Safety Act on Monday.

The district remains under strict security lockdown, with authorities keeping a close watch on every movement to prevent any untoward incident.