Searches carried out at residence of man accused in visa fraud case in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) The Special Crime Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Saturday conducted searches at the house a person involved in duping many job seekers on the pretext of arranging working visas to travel abroad, an official said.

The house of Kartik Choudhary at Purana Pind in R S Pura was searched after warrant was obtained from the competent court, in connection with an FIR registered last year under relevant sections of law at Police Station Special Crime Wing Jammu, the official said.

He said the accused is alleged to have defrauded several residents of R S Pura by collecting substantial sums of money on the false pretext of arranging working visas for job seekers to travel abroad.

Initially, the amount involved in the fraud was less which has subsequently increased to approximately Rs 90 lakhs so far, as more complaints started approaching the agency, the official said.

He said the Special Crime Wing is continuing with its impartial and speedy investigation to unearth further evidence and to identify any other people who may be involved in the commission of the offence. PTI TAS NB NB