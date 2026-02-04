Searches carried out in Srinagar ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday carried out a surprise cordon and search operation in the Ab Guzar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The operation comes just three days ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the valley.

Security forces sealed all entry and exit points leading to the Abi Guzar locality, which houses several residential and commercial establishments, including shops, the officials said.

They said searches of several premises in the locality were carried out while passersby were frisked.

No arrests were made before the security forces lifted the cordon, the officials said. PTI MIJ APL APL