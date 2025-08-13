Searches in Srinagar in fraud case

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out searches at several places in Srinagar city in connection with a fraud case.

The searches were in connection with a fraud and cheating case registered earlier this year, a spokesman of the investigating agency said.

According to the spokesman, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) received an online complaint, wherein it was alleged that the complainant has been duped by two alleged fraudsters, promising high returns on investment in Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life insurance and HDFC Insurance companies.

The accused -- Majid Nazir Najar and Mubarak Ahmad Rather -- even provided the complainant with deposit certificates, which proved to be fake and forged during investigation.

The accused had posed as authorised representatives agents of various financial institutions and lured the complainant to make investments in various deposit schemes.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law, and during the course of investigation, evidence confirmed the involvement of both the accused, the spokesman said, adding both the accused have already been taken into custody for further investigation.

House searches at multiple locations linked to the accused individuals are currently underway as part of the ongoing investigation. PTI MIJ DV DV