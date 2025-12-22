Searches underway in areas near Kashmir's Bakshi Stadium

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Security forces carried out searches in areas located near the Bakshi Stadium here, which is set to be the main venue for the Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir, officials said.

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors were pressed into service to look for any explosives or arms, and ammunition in some residential units of the densely populated business areas of Amirakadal and the Maharaja Bazaar.

So far, security forces have not found anything suspicious during the searches, officials informed.

The anti-sabotage checks and searches were carried out in areas located close to Bakshi Stadium, which is the main venue for Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir, they added.

The iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, which has turned into a tourist hub in the past four years, is also a stone's throw from Amirakadal, where the searches were conducted.